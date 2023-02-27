Malayalam
Kerala Assembly: Opposition fumes, MLAs arrive in black shirts

Onmanorama Staff
Published: February 27, 2023 10:39 AM IST
MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Shafi Parambil reached the assembly wearing black shirts, as a mark of protest. Photo: Sabha TV screengrab
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government and opposition clashed in the assembly today, discussing a variety of issues ranging tax burden and CM Pinarayi Vijayan's heightened security measures. MLAs Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Shafi Parambil reached the assembly wearing black shirts, as a mark of protest. Some of the Opposition members also had placards with them. 

“If the CM is scared, he should sit at home,” read one of the placards. The Opposition raised their protest during the question – answer session at the house. Media was not allowed to capture the session this time too, though Opposition leader V D Satheesan had submitted a letter asking the same. Sabha TV also avoided the session. 

The Opposition also brought up Kerala Government’s ‘Oru laksham samrambhaka varsham’ (One lakh enterprises this year) initiative about which Manorama News had done an investigative series titled ‘Lakshanamotha Kallam’ (The Perfect Lie). It had revealed that the Industries Department’s claim over launching one lakh new enterprises in Kerala within a year was false.

