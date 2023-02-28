19-year-old Malayali student run over by train in Chennai

Chennai: A 19-year-old Malayali student died here on Tuesday while she was crossing the railway track.

Kollam native Nikhita K Siby, a first-year psychology student of MCC College, Thambaram, was run over by the Chennai–Guruvayoor Express.

She died instantly, police said.

Cops said the accident happened when Nikhita was crossing the old railway gate near Irumbuliyoor and was talking on the phone.

It is assumed that she might not have heard the sound of the approaching train as she had worn her headphones.

Nikhita was staying at a hostel in Irumbuliyoor.