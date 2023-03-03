Modi's wish to form BJP govt in Kerala a far-fetched dream: CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intention to form a BJP government in the state a far-fetched dream.

"The people of Kerala have experienced, seen and heard enough to see through the facade of the BJP. They are well aware of the torture the minority communities in the country are going through and of those responsible for it all. All those oppressed and have been facing severe harassment from the Sangh Parivar cannot and will not adopt a pro-BJP position overnight," said Pinarayi.

Taking a dig at the election results in the northeast, which saw the BJP achieving a stronger footing in the region, Pinarayi said it would be absurd to assume that the decisions of a few communities for temporary gains are the general nature of minorities in the country.

"Kerala has always made it clear that communal forces have no place on this soil," he added.

The chief minister also said the days of the Kerala model of secularism taking root across the entire country weren't far.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed that the BJP will come to power in Kerala like it has tasted victory in the assembly elections in northeastern states.

Addressing BJP supporters at the party headquarters in New Delhi, Modi said the BJP will continue to expand and Kerala will be next.

"I am confident that in the coming years, as it has happened in Nagaland and Meghalaya and Goa over the years, a BJP-led government will come to power in Kerala too," Modi said.

Kerala was the only non-BJP-ruled state that Modi mentioned specifically in his speech. He claimed that the people of Kerala are "witnessing how the Left and Congress strike alliances elsewhere while pretending to be rivals in the state".

The BJP-IPFT alliance returned to power in Tripura winning 33 of 60 seats in its assembly. In a similar verdict, the BJP-NDPP alliance took the Nagaland assembly too.