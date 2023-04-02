Kochi youth alleges cop manhandled him for no reason

Kochi: Rineesh, a native of Kakkanad here on Sunday alleged that a police official manhandled him and took him into custody for no reason. The cop has been identified as Ernakulam north police station house officer (SHO).



The youth complained that the cop slapped him when he was waiting near the north bridge here. He was also allegedly beaten up with a lathi.

Meanwhile, responding to the youth's allegation, Ernakulam North police claimed that they took him into custody after finding him in suspicious circumstances. The police also added that no cop manhandled him.

“ When I was standing near the north bridge, police approached me and enquired about my address. I told them that I'm from Kakkanad. Later, they told me that they want to check my phone. But I refused to hand over my phone. Irked by this, they wanted to inspect me and asked me what was in my pocket. I only carried a headphone. When I was taking it from my pocket, the cop beat me with a lathi and slapped me. I felt dizzy and vomited soon after the slapping. He slapped me so tightly that I felt one side frozen,” explained Rineesh.

Police took Rineesh to the hospital after he vomited. By 5 pm, he was released from police custody.

“ When I was leaving the police station, I asked the officials whether any case is registered against me. They told me that I'm not booked in any case and they took me to the station without any reason,” said Rineesh.

Meanwhile, police explained that they found Rineesh at the spot which is notorious for ganja sales. They claimed that they took him into custody as he refused to hand over his phone and other details.

The youth is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. MLA Uma Thomas visited him at the hospital.

Ernakulam DCC president Muhammad Shiyas criticised the police act and questioned the injustice. MLA Uma Thomas stated that a complaint will be lodged over the incident.