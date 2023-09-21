Drunk cop suspended for assaulting bakery owner, family at Nedumbassery

Kochi: A police officer, who assaulted a bakery owner and his wife in an inebriated state in Kariyad near Nedumbassery, was suspended from service on Thursday.

The officer, Sub-Inspector Sunil, was suspended after his medical examination revealed that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday. Sunil was on duty in the control room vehicle, under the Nedumbassery police station, when he entered the bakery run by Kunjumon in Kariyad and assaulted him.

Those who were in the bakery at the time of the incident said the SI entered the bakery informing of a knife attack that happened in Kariyad.

He then used a wooden cane to assault Kunjumon, his wife Alby and daughter Merin. That is when people in the area rushed to the family's aid and detained the officer.

Nedumbassery police were alerted and they took the officer to Angamaly Taluk Hospital for a medical checkup.

The report revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Aluva Rural SP said Sunil will be suspended for being drunk while on duty.

Kunjumon filed a complaint on the incident.