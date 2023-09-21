Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Drunk cop suspended for assaulting bakery owner, family at Nedumbassery

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2023 11:29 AM IST Updated: September 21, 2023 11:35 AM IST
Video grab of the attack in Nedumbassery.
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: A police officer, who assaulted a bakery owner and his wife in an inebriated state in Kariyad near Nedumbassery, was suspended from service on Thursday.

The officer, Sub-Inspector Sunil, was suspended after his medical examination revealed that he was drunk at the time of the incident.

The incident happened around 9 pm on Wednesday. Sunil was on duty in the control room vehicle, under the Nedumbassery police station, when he entered the bakery run by Kunjumon in Kariyad and assaulted him.

RELATED ARTICLES

Those who were in the bakery at the time of the incident said the SI entered the bakery informing of a knife attack that happened in Kariyad.

He then used a wooden cane to assault Kunjumon, his wife Alby and daughter Merin. That is when people in the area rushed to the family's aid and detained the officer.

Nedumbassery police were alerted and they took the officer to Angamaly Taluk Hospital for a medical checkup.

The report revealed that he was under the influence of alcohol. Aluva Rural SP said Sunil will be suspended for being drunk while on duty.

Kunjumon filed a complaint on the incident.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.