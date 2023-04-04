New liquor policy: Excise dept waits for political decision

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government is expected to go slow on the implementation of the new liquor policy, which envisages a rise in the bar license fee and the classification of toddy shops, among others.



This is even as talks on the policy within the CPM and various Left Front constituents linger on. According to sources, other than the directions and recommendations of the Excise department, the final draft is yet to be prepared.

The Left Front allies are holding a meeting tomorrow. If the CPM members arrive at a consensus before that, the topic may come up for discussion in the meeting. However, the Excise department requires more time for preparations and it would take a minimum of one month for the policy announcement. The Government has already extended the licenses for two months, foreseeing this.

Usually, an extensive liquor policy is announced only during the first term of a new government. A new policy was announced on March 30, during the first year of the second Pinarayi government. Though it requires only a renewal of the policy by incorporating any additional directions, the Government decided to go for a comprehensive reform of the policy in the wake of a new minister taking charge. There was a change of hands, even in the minister’s office, including that of the Private Secretary.

The measures announced in the previous liquor policy such as the toddy board, a track and trace system for the toddy movement, etc, will be featured in the new policy too. However, an amendment in the law and the software formulation is required to start online sales in toddy shops. This is one of the reasons for the delay in rolling out the new policy.

The political decision on the policy, too, is important as there are key suggestions, like a rise in bar license fees and the classification of toddy shops, to be incorporated. There is pressure from bar owners against the move to hike the fees.

The All India Trade Union Congress, the trade union wing of the Communist Party of India (CPI), raised objections over neglecting the toddy industry in the last policy. The AITUC has taken a firm stand in matters, like setting up a Toddy Board, the minimum distance of toddy shops, and implementation of projects to ensure more job opportunities in the toddy business, this time as well. It has demanded the CPI leadership not repeat what happened last year. Hence, the current scenario will force the CPM to hold detailed discussions before framing the new liquor policy.