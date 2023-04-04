Lok Ayukta's full bench to consider case against CM on April 12

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after the controversy over split verdict on the alleged CM's Distress Relief Fund misuse case involving Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his cabinet colleagues, Lok Ayukta has annouced that a full bench (three members) of the Kerala will consider the case on April 12. The Lok Ayukta faced criticism after it referred its verdict in the case to a full bench on Friday. Justice Cyriac Joseph and Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid stated the matter was being referred to a larger bench as there was a difference of opinion over whether the decisions of the cabinet can be subjected to its investigation and also on the merits of the case.



It was after a year that the two-member bench of the Lokayukta, which had completed all its hearings in the case, gave its verdict last Friday and this long delay came under fire.

It was also noted that had the petitioner not approached the Kerala High Court seeking its intervention, maybe the verdict could have been even more delayed.

Now all eyes are on April 12 and according to sources in the know of things, the full bench is likely to hear the case from the start and will also look into the issue if the Lokayukta is competent enough to take up the case involving a decision of the state cabinet.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan has already pointed out that the decision to refer to the full bench is nothing but questioning the credibility of the Lokayukta institution as the Lokayukta in 2019 had made it clear that the petition is valid and now again it is going to be sent to a full bench. "It is strange," he said.

Public activist R.S. Sasikumar had filed the case in 2018, alleging misuse of the funds in the CMDRF.

He had alleged that the money was given to those who were not eligible for the relief, including the family of a deceased CPI-M legislator, the family of a top leader from a Left ally who passed away, and also to a Kerala Police officer who died when his vehicle met with an accident while accompanying then top CPI-M leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The plea to the anti-corruption ombudsman was filed by Sasikumar in September 2018 and the hearing ended on March 18, 2022. Since then till last Friday, the verdict was kept pending.

All this comes at a time when Governor Arif Mohammed Khan continues to sit on the Bill that tweaked the powers of the Kerala Lokayukta.

(With IANS inputs)