Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Media One: SC quashes Centre's ban on the Malayalam news channel

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 05, 2023 12:14 PM IST
PTI02_28_2023_000201B
Supreme Court of India. Photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court quashed Centre's refusal of security clearance to Malayalam channel MediaOne. The Ministry of Home Affairs was also pulled up by the court for raising national security claims in “thin air” without facts.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud set aside the Kerala High Court order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban the channel's telecast on security grounds.

The top court said critical views of the channel against government policies cannot be termed as anti-establishment as an independent press is necessary for robust democracy.

RELATED ARTICLES

"National security claims cannot be made out of thin air, there must be material facts backing it," the bench said.

The top court was hearing the plea of the news channel against the Kerala High Court's order which had upheld the Centre's decision to ban its telecast on security grounds. 

(With inputs from PTI)

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.