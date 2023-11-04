Dispose of piled-up stocks of aravana: Supreme Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has ordered to dispose of the stocks of aravana that had piled up after the Kerala High Court stopped the sale citing the high level of pesticide in cardamom.

The SC bench of Justices A S Bopanna and P S Narasimha also stated that the state government and the Travancore Devaswom Board should coordinate the steps for the disposal. The SC also criticised the Kerala High Court for halting the sale of aravana.

The apex court permitted the Devaswom's plea for disposing of the aravana that was prepared during the last season as the mandala season was set to begin in Sabarimala.

Around 6.65-lakh tins of aravana, worth Rs 7 crore, have been piled up. These have been stored at various godowns in Sabarimala since January. After checking the presence for pesticide in aravana, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) had given a report that the aravana was safe for consumption. But the board informed the court that these would not be given to the devotees as it had been prepared months ago.

The court also observed that it was not appropriate that the HC interfered in matters of commercial interest. The court also pointed out that HC verdict was over a plea filed by an individual who did not get the contract for cardamom.

Additional Solicitor General Nataraj, who appeared for the Centre, said that all prasadams distributed at various places of worship cannot be subjected to food safety checks.

Senior advocate V Giri and advocate P S Sudhir appeared on behalf of the Devaswom Board, while advocate M R Abhilash who appeared for the petitioner Ayyappa Spices in the High Court was also present.