Rice-loving rogue tusker Arikomban attacks yet another house, destroys kitchen

Thodupuzha: Even as the Forest Department has made all arrangements to capture the rogue tusker named ‘Arikomban’ which has been causing widespread destruction at Chinnakanal in Idukki district of Kerala, the tusker wreaked more havoc early on Thursday.

The target of the latest attack was the house of Kuttappayi at 301 Colony. Arikomban, who got the name for its fondness for rice (‘ari’ is rice in Malayalam and ‘komban’ refers to tusker), destroyed the kitchen and attached work-area of the house. Incidentally, on the previous occasions also, the tusker had raided kitchens of houses and ration shops in the region in search of rice.

Protests in Palakkad

Meanwhile, the Muthalamada local committee of the ruling party CPM in Palakkad district organised a protest of the local people on Thursday opposing the move to shift Arikomban to Parambikulam forest after capturing it from Idukki, based on a High Court order. Parambikulam is located in Palakkad and Thrissur districts.

The protest, staged in front of the Parambikulam divisional forest office, was inaugurated by Nenmara MLA K Babu. During his speech, Babu warned the Forest Department that efforts to bring the rogue tusker to Parambikulam ignoring local protests would be opposed at any cost. “The CPM will intensify the stir by involving the other parties also,” he said.

An all-party meeting will take place at Muthalamada panchayat at the earliest to discuss the agitation plan, said CPM leaders.