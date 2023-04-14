Kerala sells liquor worth Rs 18,500 cr in FY 2022-23; most takers for rum

Thiruvananthapuram: Revenue from liquor is a major source of income for the Kerala Government and the recently-concluded financial year 2022-23 was no different. Every year, sales skyrocket during celebrations such as Vishu, Onam and Christmas.

As per official data, the state government earned Rs 16,100 crore as tax revenue by selling liquor during the period. The total income from liquor sales across Kerala from March 31, 2022 to the same date in 2023 was Rs 18,500 crore.Of this amount, Rs 2,400 crore was paid to liquor manufacturers and set apart as dividend for the Kerala State Beverages Corporation (BEVCO), which has a monopoly over liquor distribution in the state.

The data also reveals that the most preferred liquor in Kerala was rum, which was followed by brandy. Imported liquor also had huge demand during the festivals.

Demand for beer went up exponentially during the summer days, with even 12,000 cases being sold a day.

However, wine sales went down despite a reduction in sales tax by the government from 112 to 86 percent.

In fact, a mere 4,200 cases of wine were sold the entire financial year.