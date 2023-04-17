Sudan clash: Body of Malayali transferred to hospital after 24 hours, Embassy asks Indians to stay indoors

Khartoum: The body of a Malayali man, who was shot dead in Sudan clash, was shifted to the hospital on Monday.

Albert Augustine (48), an ex-serviceman from Nellipara Kakatav, Alakot in Kannur was killed during a clash between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) to seize power in Sudan.

His mortal remains was shifted to the hospital after 24 hours.

Albert, who had been working as a security manager for a company for six months, was shot through the window of his flat. The tragedy happened when he was about to return home with his wife Saibella and daughter Merita who arrived in Sudan two weeks ago. His son Austin is in Canada.

Embassy warning

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Khartoum has warned Indians in Sudan to stay indoors.

The embassy has instructed Indian to avoid standing in open areas such as balconies, and stock adequate food, water and medicine.

Clashes between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force are intensifying in Sudan. Besides the capital Khartoum, the conflict has spread to more cities. Apart from Khartoum, the attack also spread to cities like Port Sudan, Kadref, Demasin and Kosti. Many people are trapped in schools and churches. Both factions claim to have taken control of strategic centers.

Army and RSF have not expressed willingness to engage in negotiations yet. The African Union has made it clear that there is no need for intervention of foreign powers to solve the internal conflict. AU also called an emergency meeting to discuss the matter.

The fight

The Sudanese military and a powerful paramilitary group battled for control of the chaos-stricken nation for a second day on Sunday, signalling they were unwilling to end hostilities despite mounting diplomatic pressure to cease fire.

Heavy fighting involving armoured vehicles, truck-mounted machine guns and war planes raged in the capital of Khartoum, the adjoining city of Omdurman and in flashpoints across the country. The rival forces are believed to have tens of thousands of fighters each in the capital alone.

At least 41 civilians were killed on Sunday, bringing the two-day death toll to 97, the Sudan Doctors' Syndicate said Monday.

Hundreds of people have been wounded since fighting started on Saturday, the group said. In addition, dozens of fighters are believed to have been killed, according to the group.

The clashes are part of a power struggle between Gen. Abdel-Fattah Burhan, the commander of the armed forces, and Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of the Rapid Support Forces group. The two generals are former allies who jointly orchestrated an October 2021 military coup that derailed Sudan's short-lived transition to democracy.