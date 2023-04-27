Malayalam
Albert's wife, daughter among Malayali returnees from Sudan

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2023 11:57 AM IST
Albert's wife Saibella and daughter Marieta arrived at the Nedumbassery International Airport around 10 am. Photo: Josekutty Panackal/Manorama
Ernakulam

Kochi: The wife and daughter of Albert Augustine, who was shot dead in the civil war-torn Sudan, arrived in Kerala on Thursday. Albert's wife Saibella and daughter Marieta arrived at the Nedumbassery International Airport around 10 am.

The duo arrived on a flight from Jeddah and left for their native place Kannur after landing in Kochi.

Meanwhile, the process of repatriating Albert's body is in progress. Union Minister V Muraleedharan, who is in Jeddah leading the evacuation process, said that he had spoken to Albert's father on the phone.

Saibella had requested the Indian government's help when her husband's mortal remains could not be shifted from their flat 24 hours after his death. The body was moved to the hospital after a three-hour ceasefire was announced.

A 360-member team evacuated from Sudan as part of 'Operation Kaveri' reached India on Wednesday. Among the passengers, 19 were Malayalis. The first group of Keralites who arrived in Delhi reached Nedumbassery this morning.

Albert Augustine (48), an ex-serviceman from Nellipara Kakatav, Alakot in Kannur was killed during a clash between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Force (RSF) to seize power in Sudan. Albert, who had been working as a security manager for a company for six months, was shot through the window of his flat.

