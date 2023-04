Thiruvananthapuram: Electricity consumption touched a record level in Kerala on April 17, at 10.035 crore units. The previous record was 10.0302 crore units on April 13 this year.

The all-time high figure until April 13 was 9.230 crore units in April last year. Kerala is currently utilizing around eight million additional units of power every day, compared to April last year.

According to officials, the heatwave-like conditions existing in the state have led to the higher consumption of power.