No hike in electricity tariff till Oct 31

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 29, 2023 06:21 PM IST
Representational Image: Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Electricity Regulatory Commission has issued an order declaring that the current electricity tariff will continue till October 31. The commission announced the decision as the public was waiting for its decision on electricity charges.

Earlier, it was reported that the commission is mulling an average increase of upto Rs 41 paise per unit and the revised tariff will come into effect on September 30.

The Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) has sought the nod of the power regulator to raise the tariff by Rs 1.05 per unit in the next four years. For industrial units, the board has demanded an increase of 50 paise per unit.

The proposal to hike electricity charges was forwarded when the state was staring at a power crisis as deficient rainfall affected power generation. The government also planned to bring load shedding to control the power consumption.

