New power tariff likely from April 1, regulator to finalise norms soon

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Electricity Regulatory Commission is set to finalise within a month, the criteria for revising and fixing the power tariff for next five years. The new rates would be announced before March 31 and it would come into effect from April 1.

More than 60 persons took part in the 10-hour marathon hearing organised by the Commission the other day in connection with the draft guidelines for tariff revision. Many raised strong arguments in favour and against the conditions laid down in the draft guidelines for revising and fixing the new power tariff. However there was no clarity as to how the power tariff hike is going to impact the common consumer.

More data sought from the power board

Before finalising the criteria for determining power tariff, the regulatory commission requires some more data from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited. The Board has sought time to furnish the details.

The regulatory commission will approve and publish the revised criteria after obtaining these details from the board. Subsequently, 10 distribution agencies including the Electricity Board will have to submit a tariff petition before the commission demanding revision of power tariff. Since the tariff for five years is being finalised at one go, the 10 distribution agencies together will have to submit 50 tariff petitions.

Last-round formalities

The regulatory commission will publish these petitions on the website for the information of the general public. Thereafter, the commission will conduct a hearing based on the feedback from the public and issue the order regarding the revised power tariff.

The commission's effort is to issue the order by next March before the completion of the term of incumbent chairman.