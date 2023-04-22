Malayalam
Threat letter claims plot to assassinate PM in Kerala, police begin probe

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 22, 2023 09:09 AM IST Updated: April 22, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reach Kerala on April 24. Photo: PTI
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala BJP chief K Surendran has received a letter claiming a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kerala. The anonymous letter hinted that a suicide attack will be launched against the PM during his trip to Kerala. 

K Surendran received the threat letter in Malayalam last week. He handed over the letter to DGP Anil Kant soon after. The police are investigating the veracity of the letter and its source. 

A report forwarded by the Intelligence ADGP T K Vinod Kumar ahead of the PM's trip has warned of a security threat in Kerala.   In light of the ban on Popular Front of India (PFI), the security threat cannot be taken lightly, the copy of the report obtained by Manorama News stated.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive in Kochi on April 24 to attend the youth conference 'Yuvam 2023' organised by a pro-BJP association. It is learnt that he is scheduled to participate in a massive roadshow in Kochi.

The PM is also expected to travel from Thiruvananthapuram to Kollam in Vande Bharat Express train as part of its launch on April 25.

The Kerala Police have intensified the security arrangements and launched a probe surrounding the threat.

