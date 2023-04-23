PM's roadshow to cover 1.8 km in Kochi

Kochi: In view of the huge crowd expected to gather to greet the Prime Minister, authorities have decided to extend the distance of Narendra Modi's roadshow in Kochi.



Now the roadshow will cover 1.8 km from 1.3 km. The roadshow will start from Venduruthy Bridge and conclude at Sacred Heart College ground at Thevara.

Earlier, the roadshow was planned to begin at INS Garuda air station adjacent to the headquarters of the Southern Naval Command and conclude at Sacred Heart College ground where the PM will address the youth conference 'Yuvam 23'.

On Saturday, police expressed concerns about the chances of overcrowding at the event. At a review meeting convened by the Chief Secretary, Kerala BJP president K Surendran said the party workers would be helpless if the public crowded on the streets to get a glimpse of the PM.

At the meeting, the BJP leadership attempted to allay the state police's fears about public participation by saying the party will not ferry supporters to the venues. Surendran said BJP supporters will line up only for 1.5 km along the route. After observing this, the authority decided to extend the roadshow.

Meanwhile, sources close to BJP revealed that Modi will meet Church heads in Kochi at 7 pm. Eight Church representatives have been invited to the meeting.