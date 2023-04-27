Actors involved in drug abuse identified; no cooperation from film industry to intervene: Excise

Thiruvananthapuram: The Excise department has revealed that they, along with the police, have complete information about those who abuse drugs and other psychotropic substances in the film industry.

However, action can't be taken as there is little to no cooperation from film organisations to intervene in the matter.

The Excise department has made a list of 10 names, including prominent actors and filmmakers, involved in drug abuse. They collected the information based on tip-offs received from apprehended drug peddlers and investigations focused on their phone numbers.

But, the lack of cooperation from the industry is proving to be a major obstacle for the department to probe further.

According to an Excise official, the industry's Ernakulam circle is leading in the use of chemical intoxicants. A squad formed by the Excise department began surveillance after noticing several allegations of rising drug abuse on film sets.

Based on their investigation, those working at the ground level in the industry are the major suppliers of drugs on sets.

"Film organisations handing over the list of people who use drugs in the industry won't do any good if they do not cooperate with us in conducting inspections on sets. Both the police and excise departments have accurate information regarding those involved in drug abuse in the industry. When such illegal activities take place, film organisations should ensure information reaches the investigating agencies immediately," a senior Excise official told Manorama Online.

According to Excise officials, they have limitations when it comes to conducting surprise inspections on film sets.

"If at all we conduct an inspection on a set based on accurate information, but fail to find any narcotic substance, it will lead to protests. Raids will interrupt shooting and since it is an industry where time is money, interruptions without results will cause unnecessary hassles," said an official.

The official further said, if a case is filed, there will arise situations where those involved in the film won't testify before the court fearing consequences.

"Those in the industry itself should take the initiative to regulate drug abuse within the circle and cooperate with investigating agencies by providing accurate information immediately," said the official.

Attempts are also being made to hold discussions between film organisations, police and excise to discuss the issue.