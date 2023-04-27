Sreenath Bhasi seeks AMMA membership amidst non-cooperation from film organizations

Ever since film organizations declared that they would not cooperate with Sreenath Bhasi, he has now decided to apply for AMMA membership. Bhasi visited AMMA's office and submitted his application, but it will only be accepted after executive approval, as per AMMA's rules.

The film organizations announced their non-cooperation with Bhasi due to complaints that he had given dates to several films simultaneously, disrupting schedules despite receiving advances from producers.

Bhasi applied for AMMA membership after the organizations clarified that the registration number of AMMA must be included in contracts signed with producers and that they cannot take risks with other actors.

Regarding the non-cooperation with Shane Nigam, the reason was that he demanded to see the edited footage of his film. Shane is already an AMMA member.

FEFKA's leadership also clarified that they do not fully support the producers' stance on drug use, pointing out that they do not have a list of actors using drugs, and that this is the producers' position.