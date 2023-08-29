Film associations revoke ban on Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam

The ban imposed on Sreenath Bhasi and Shane Nigam by the film associations has now been lifted. This decision followed Bhasi's submission of a written apology to the Producers Association, and Shane's willingness to reach a compromise regarding his compensation. Additionally, Bhasi has committed to returning the advance payment he had received for two films.

Back in April, FEKA and the Producers Association had taken the step of banning the actors. This action was taken due to the actors' unprofessional conduct on set, which led to a decision that they would not be involved in any future collaborations with the film associations. Producer Ranjith had announced during a press conference that the actors were permitted to complete the dubbing for their pending films, but producers were free to sign them for future projects at their own discretion. Ranjith had also made it clear that the organization would not extend any further support to the actors.