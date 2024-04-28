Aliens and beyond: Three sci-fi horror masterpieces you can't miss | The Haunted Column

When it comes to horror movies, it's not just ghosts, demons, or cults that are scary. Anything non-human, including aliens, can be terrifying. This week, let's delve into three widely acclaimed sci-fi horror films. If you haven't watched them yet, they're definitely worth your time.

Alien

Directed by Ridley Scott and featuring Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, and John Hurt, this film unfolds in deep space. The crew of the commercial starship Nostromo awakens from cryo-sleep during their journey home to investigate a distress call from an alien vessel. Their terror begins when they encounter a nest of eggs inside the alien ship. One of the crew members falls into a coma after an organism from an egg attaches itself to him, triggering a series of horrifying events.

Available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Prometheus

In another directorial by Ridley Scott, 'Prometheus' explores the discovery of a clue to mankind's origins on Earth, propelling a team of explorers to the darkest corners of the universe. Led by two brilliant young scientists, Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and Holloway (Logan Marshall-Green), the expedition holds contrasting hopes—Shaw seeks validation for her religious beliefs, anticipating encounters with benevolent, godlike beings, while Holloway aims to debunk spiritual notions. However, the scientists and their companions find themselves woefully unprepared for the unimaginable terrors lurking ahead.

Available to stream on Disney+Hotstar.

Bird Box

Directed by Susanne Bier and starring Sandra Bullock, this film revolves around a mysterious force that decimates the population, with one certainty—if you see it, you die. Survivors must evade an entity that manifests their worst fears. In search of hope and refuge, a woman and her children embark on a perilous journey through the wilderness and along a river to find sanctuary. To survive, they must navigate blindfolded, shielding themselves from the relentless evil pursuing them.

Available to stream on Netflix.