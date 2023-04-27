Heavy rain likely in Kerala till May 1; Yellow alert in Idukki for 5 days

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rains will continue to lash various parts of Kerala from Thursday (April 27) to Monday (May 1). The state has been recording summer rains in isolated places for the past few days. In view of the rain forecast, IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Idukki for the next five days. Meanwhile, four more districts are also placed under yellow alert in the next five days.



Yellow alert in districts

April 27- Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad

April 28- Idukki, Ernakulam

April 29- Idukki, Palakkad

April 30 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam

May 1 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Heavy rainfall ranging from 65.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours is expected in these districts.

Meanwhile, IMD declared that fishermen are not restricted from venturing into the sea in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.