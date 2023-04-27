Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Heavy rain likely in Kerala till May 1; Yellow alert in Idukki for 5 days

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 27, 2023 02:35 PM IST
Kerala Rain
Heavy rainfall ranging from 65.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours is expected in these districts. Photo: Shutterstock
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that heavy rains will continue to lash various parts of Kerala from Thursday (April 27) to Monday (May 1). The state has been recording summer rains in isolated places for the past few days. In view of the rain forecast, IMD has sounded a yellow alert in Idukki for the next five days. Meanwhile, four more districts are also placed under yellow alert in the next five days.

Yellow alert in districts
April 27- Idukki, Ernakulam, Wayanad
April 28- Idukki, Ernakulam
April 29- Idukki, Palakkad
April 30 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam
May 1 - Pathanamthitta, Idukki

Heavy rainfall ranging from 65.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours is expected in these districts.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, IMD declared that fishermen are not restricted from venturing into the sea in Kerala, Karnataka and Lakshadweep coasts.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.