2 Malayalis among 6 Indians dead in Riyadh fire

Riyadh: Six Indians, including two Malayalis, were burned to death when their house caught fire in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

As per reports, the deaths occurred in a fire at a residence near a fuel refilling station in Al-Khalidiyyah. The fire broke out at 1.30 am.

Two of the deceased are natives of Malappuram – Abdul Hakkim (31), son of Yusuf of Tharakkal, Painkannur at Valancherry and Irfan Habib (33) from Melmuri.

Two others were from Tamil Nadu while one was from Maharashtra and another from Gujarat.

Madurai-native Seetharam Rajagopal (36), Chennai-native Karthik (41), Yogesh Kumar (36) from Surat and Ashar Ali (26) hailing from Mumbai were the other deceased.

Unconfirmed reports state that the fire was caused after an air conditioner in a makeshift room exploded.

Hakkim had reached Saudi last Friday. All six were new employees at the refilling station.