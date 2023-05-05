Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

2 Malayalis among 6 Indians dead in Riyadh fire

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 05, 2023 05:32 PM IST Updated: May 06, 2023 07:32 AM IST
Representational image
Representational image. File photo: IANS
Topic | Malappuram

Riyadh: Six Indians, including two Malayalis, were burned to death when their house caught fire in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Friday.

As per reports, the deaths occurred in a fire at a residence near a fuel refilling station in Al-Khalidiyyah. The fire broke out at 1.30 am.

Two of the deceased are natives of Malappuram – Abdul Hakkim (31), son of Yusuf of Tharakkal, Painkannur at Valancherry and Irfan Habib (33) from Melmuri.

RELATED ARTICLES

Two others were from Tamil Nadu while one was from Maharashtra and another from Gujarat.

Madurai-native Seetharam Rajagopal (36), Chennai-native Karthik (41), Yogesh Kumar (36) from Surat and Ashar Ali (26) hailing from Mumbai were the other deceased.

Unconfirmed reports state that the fire was caused after an air conditioner in a makeshift room exploded.

Hakkim had reached Saudi last Friday. All six were new employees at the refilling station.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.