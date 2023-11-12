Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Massive fire erupts at Malappuram shop; 4 migrant workers injured

Onmanorama Staff
Published: November 12, 2023 02:40 PM IST
Massive fire erupted at a paint shop in Venniyoor. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Malappuram

Malappuram: Nearly four people were injured while fleeing from the flames that engulfed a paint shop at Venniyoor here on Sunday morning. According to reports, the injured men from Assam were employed at the shop.

They were rushed to Tirurangadi taluk hospital and later shifted to Govt. Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode for expert medical care. It is learnt that the men were injured when they jumped off the building in a bid to escape from the fire.

More fire force units reached the spot to douse the fire. It is assumed that a short circuit led to the fire. Manorama News reported that fire force personnel and the public have been trying to put out the blaze. 

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.