Gas leakage led to Kannur auto fire that claimed 2 lives: MVD

Kannur: Two people including a passenger and driver were charred to death after a CNG autorickshaw overturned and caught fire in Kuthuparamba here on Friday. As per the findings of the Motor Vehicle Department, the fire erupted after the knob of the gas cylinders got damaged and leaked.



The autorickshaw carrying the two men met with the accident when a speeding bus crashed against it. According to eye-witnesses, the vehicle overturned and caught fire within seconds, leaving the two men charred to death.

Auto driver Abhilash

The deceased are autorickshaw driver Abhilash (37) and passenger Sajesh (36). Abhilash, a native of Paratt near Kuthuparamba is survived by his wife Jancy and three children- Ishan, Nayomi and Naimiya. Abhilash and Sajesh were neighbours and friends. Shabana and Shyma are Sajesh's siblings.

The accident took place around 8.30 pm. A bus from Thalassery hit on this autorickshaw while overtaking a car. Manorama News reported that Sajesh was on the way to his relative's house in his friend's vehicle. It is learnt that Sajesh's leg got stuck inside the autorickshaw when it overturned.

Witnesses said that rescue was not possible as the autorickshaw turned into a fireball in the middle of the road leaving everyone helpless. The Fire Force later doused the flames and the police shifted the bodies to Thalassery General Hospital. Bodies will be handed over to the relatives after autopsy. Funeral of the duo will be held on Saturday evening.