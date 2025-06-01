Malappuram: A woman who was undergoing treatment after choking on a cupcake died at Kozhikode Medical College hospital on Saturday. The deceased, Sainaba (44), is a native of Thanallur.

Sainaba complained of uneasiness and suffocation on Thursday evening as she ate a cupcake while having tea. She was immediately rushed to a private hospital at Kottakkal and shifted to Kozhikode Medical College as her condition worsened.

Sainaba's daughter was due to get married on Saturday. The unfortunate event took place amidst the preparations for the wedding. The marriage was held modestly, avoiding other celebrations. She is survived by her husband, Isahaq, and daughter, Khyruneesa.