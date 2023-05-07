Tanur boat tragedy: President, PM express pain, Modi announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 07, 2023 11:07 PM IST Updated: May 08, 2023 01:59 AM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PIB

President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed shock and pain in the loss of lives at the boat tragedy at Tanur in Malappuram.

Modi has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).

A recreational boat had overturned at Thooval Theeram, Ottumpuram in Tanur after 6.30 pm on Sunday.

At least 21 persons have died and the rescue mission is ongoing.

Meanwhile, the Kerala government has cancelled all official programmes and declared a day of mourning on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to visit Tanur on Monday.  

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout