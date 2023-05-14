Accused in drug abuse case attacks policemen, health professionals at Malappuram hospital

Malappuram: A man in police custody for alleged drug abuse turned violent when he was brought to the Thirurangadi taluk hospital on Friday.

Police took the person into custody as he had allegedly created a ruckus after the consumption of drugs. He was brought to the hospital for a medical check up.

The accused attacked the hospital employees and kicked policemen on duty at the facility. The cops quickly restrained him and tied his hands using a towel.

Taluk hospital buys pepper spray for safety

Following the incident, the Thirurangadi taluk hospital authorities have purchased towels (thorthu) and pepper spray to prevent similar mishaps.

"The towel will help the staff to secure the accused brought for medical examination if they become violent. The pepper spray is for the safety of female employees," Superintendent Prabhudas said.

The attack comes in the backdrop of the fatal attack on a young doctor by a person brought by the police for medical examination at the Kottarakara taluk hospital a few days ago.