Kochi: Around 60 guests, including a pregnant woman, who attended a wedding function at Udayamperoor here were hospitalised due to food poisoning on Sunday.

The victims, who attended the wedding on Saturday, suffered from severe fatigue and stomach ache on Sunday morning. "Their condition is stable; however, a few are under observation due to a slight fever," said a health official.

According to the victim, the food poisoning was caused after consuming a fish curry at the wedding feast.