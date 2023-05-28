Less than 15% higher education institutions in Kerala have NAAC accreditation

The majority of higher education institutions in Kerala are not assessed for quality, said Dr Rajan Varughese, Member Secretary of Kerala State Higher Education Council.

Addressing an orientation programme on Kerala State Institutional Ranking Framework in the capital the other day, Dr Varughese said only about 220 institutions in the state have NAAC (National Assessment and Accreditation Council) accreditation. There are about 1,500 higher education institutions in the state that are attended by nearly 13 lakh students.

"Majority of our students and teachers learn and teach in institutions that have not been assessed for quality. There are various reasons for our institutions staying away from this process. The higher education council is attempting to bring in more institutions into the ranking system," said Dr Varughese.

He added that with the motive of preparing the institutions to go for NAAC accreditation, the state council launched SAAC (State Assessment and Accreditation Centre).

Enrollment: Kerala better than national average

Citing national statistics, Dr Varughese said that "about 42% of our youth between 18-23 enrol for higher education". "In developed countries, it is over 80% while the national average is only 25-27%," he said.

NAAC is an autonomous body under the UGC that assesses and certifies higher educational institutions with gradings as part of accreditation. Photo: File Image

However, despite the higher enrollment ratio, Kerala has to go much further qualitatively, he said. "Even as we start new courses and research programmes at the university level, there isn't a rush for enrollment.

"There is a shortage of 25-35% in various courses in aided and private colleges in Kerala. This is not because we lack quality higher education in the state. There is no shortage of new-generation courses in our colleges and universities, but at the same time, students are not coming forward to enrol in great numbers as before. We have started studies in this regard."

He added that there was a need to create awareness among students, the general public and the academic community.