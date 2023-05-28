Arikomban vandalises gate in Suruli, TN Forest dept initiates mission to capture rogue tusker

Kumily: Tamil Nadu forest department is all set to capture rogue tusker Arikomban after it triggered panic in human settlements at Cumbum. The task force deployed for Mission Arikomban has been trying to trace the elephant's location.



According to reports, Aarikomban vandalised a gate at Surulipatti in Cumbum and moved towards the waterfalls. Hence, it is learnt that the elephant is still roaming around Cumbum area.

Three kumki elephants have been taken to Cumbum from Anamali elephant sanctuary. It was on Saturday, the Tamil Nadu government ordered to capture Arikomban with a tranquilizer dart. As per the order, the elephant will be relocated to Meghmalai Tiger Reserve.

The task force has been tracing the elephant's position by using a VHF antenna. Manorama News reported that the forest department will take a decision on firing tranquliser shots once the task force reaches close to the elephant. It is learnt that the device has been receiving weak signals as Arikomban is away from the task force.

The Tamil Nadu forest team is likely to abort the mission if the elephant moves into the deep forest.

The district authority has imposed prohibitory orders under section 155 in Cumbum on Saturday.The district authority and forest department have alerted the public to exercise extreme caution and stay indoors as the elephant strayed into the Cumbum area.

Tamil Nadu government has ordered to capture the elephant as per section 11 of the Wildlife protection act, 1972 which permits hunting of wild animals in certain cases. Latest reports confirmed that Arikomban destroyed fences built in farmlands while straying in Surulipatti area.



It is assumed that the Tamil Nadu forest department will not face much trouble in the mission as the elephant is being traced through its radio collar.

On April 29 Kerala Forest department translocated the elephant from Chinnakanal in Idukki to Periyar tiger reserve. But the elephant continued to travel from the spot where it was released and covered kilometres of distance to reach Tamil Nadu's Cumbum. It was expected the elephant may return to Chinnakanal if it crosses the Mathikettan Shola area.