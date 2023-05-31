Malayalam
Electricity rates to increase by 19 paise per unit in Kerala from June 1

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2023 10:55 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Starting Thursday, electricity rates in the state will go up by 19 paise per unit. The increase of 19 paise includes a 10 paise fuel surcharge and 9 paise sanctioned by the Regulatory Commission. An order has been issued in this regard.

There were reports earlier that the government had decided against levying electricity surcharge. It was reported that the government was temporarily withdrawing from the decision to charge 10 paise per unit fuel surcharge. However, the government later clarified that it would levy the surcharge from June 1.

Meanwhile, the Regulatory Commission issued an order limiting the surcharge that can be levied by the electricity board without the prior approval of the commission to 10 paise per unit.

As per the first draft of the Electricity Tariff Rules, a maximum of 20 paise per unit could be collected. However, this was reduced to 10 paise per unit in the final draft by the commission after collecting evidence.

The commission also suggested it wasn't enough only for the board to prepare and collect the income and expenditure figures for deciding the surcharge and that it should be checked by an auditor.

The surcharge has already been waived for those who use only non-conventional energy (green tariff). The commission will issue an order specifying how much the green tariff will be later.

