Assistant director, live-in partner held for selling MDMA; luring victims through social media

Thrissur: A television series assistant director and her live-in partner were caught with 17.5 grams of MDMA from Thrissur on Monday.

The City Police arrested Surabhi (23), a resident of Kannettu, Puthussery, Choondal, and Priya (30), a native of Karuvanchattozhattu in Kannur, from the Koonammoochi area on Monday.

Initial probe revealed that the duo lured victims through social media platforms like Instagram to sell dangerous drugs.

Earlier, the cops got a tip-off that two women with links to interstate drug mafia were selling narcotics on a large scale. The cops then posed as customers and contacted the duo, who agreed to sell them ecstasy drugs.

When the two women arrived at the pre-determined spot, the waiting police team nabbed them. “The duo consumed narcotics regularly, and they indulged in drug sales to find money to puchase the drugs,” police said.

Surabhi has over 9,000 followers on Instagram and Priya came in touch with her through chatting. The latter, who is married, then abandoned her family and started living with Surabhi.

During interrogation, Surabhi told police that she first consumed the MDMA drug by chance during a party and she couldn’t resist its use thereafter. Soon, she indulged in narcotics sales to find money for the drug.

The duo has direct links with a big drug racket based in Bangalore, police said.

The special police team comprised ASP T S Sinoj, SHO U P Shajahan, S I Shiju, Anti-drug squad SIs N G Suvrutha Kumar, P M Rafi, Gopalakrishnan, Rakesh, Senior CPO Pazhaniswamy, CPOs Sujith Kumar, Likesh, and Vipin.