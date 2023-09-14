Assamese woman arrested with Heroin at Thrissur Railway Station

Thrissur: An Assamese woman was arrested with 9.66 grams of heroin from the Thrissur Railway Station on Thursday.

A special squad of the Thrissur Excise nabbed 22-year-old Asmara Katoon while she was waiting on the platform to deliver drugs.

According to the Excise, Asmara is the wife of Ruhul Ameen, a native of Dagaon Village in Assam's Nagaon district. Women officers of the Excise team conducted a physical examination and found the drug hidden in a small pocket in her inner-wear.

Heroin seizure rare in Kerala

Heroin is a highly potent Opioid drug made from Morphine, a natural substance taken from the seed pod of the various opium poppy plants. According to the Excise, Heroin seizures are comparatively rare in Kerala.

“Heroin is very popular in North East and North Indian states. It has been noticed that the drug is smuggled into Kerala recently to be sold among the migrant labourers here,” said an Excise officer.

The Excise is hoping to learn about the drug chain from questioning the accused.

Excise assistant sub-inspector Hareesh, and civil excise officers Sreekumar and Saneeshkumar among others were part of the raid party. The accused was produced in court and remanded.