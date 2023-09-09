Thrissur Excise waits two days for right moment to seize MDMA kept in Pit Bull's cage

Thrissur: After two days of efforts and follow-ups, Excise officials with the Thrissur Range seized 18 grams of MDMA from the kennel of a 'Pit Bull' dog at Sivaramapuram Colony near Olari situated 6km from the town.

Excise officials said the accused, Vazhiparambathu Veettil Shainorans, hid the banned drug inside the kennel of the Pit Bull as the breed of dog is considered ferocious toward strangers and no one would dare go near its cage.

“We received a tip-off that Shainorans, who is now absconding, was dealing with drugs for quite some time and many youngsters are visiting his house in the wee hours,” said a senior officer, who was part of the operation.

“The informer said the drug is hidden inside the dog's cage. We reached the location on Friday and waited for him. But the 24-year-old Shainorans somehow managed to escape early morning.” The officials had planned to take Shainorans into custody and open the dog's cage with his help.

The next day, the officers inspected the cage when a member of the family took the dog out for its daily walk. “We found 18 grams of MDMA kept inside a cigarette packet and hidden in a corner of the cage,” the officer said.

According to the Excise, 18 grams is a significant quantity. One gram is sold for Rs 2000 to Rs 4000, depending upon the quality, they said.

Shainorans’ elder brother Sensorans is also accused in two drug peddling cases. Officials said a detailed investigation will be conducted to find the supply chain. Assistant Excise Inspector Harish CU, preventive officers Mohanan TG, Arunkumar PB and Sivan, civil excise officers Vishal PV, Aruna CN and Sreejith VB participated in the operation.