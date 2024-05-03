NIA files charge-sheet against 4 accused in Thalappuzha Maoist case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday submitted a charge-sheet against four individuals in a case related to firing at the commandos of the Special Operations Group (SOG) at Thalapuzha in Wayanad last year, according to an official statement.

The incident happened on November 7, 2023, when the SOG team of Kerala Police was on a combing operation in Perya, to track and nab armed cadres of the banned naxal outfit, the CPI (Maoist).

The team came under attack as it zoomed in on the cadres present in a house, it said. In the ensuing operation, two CPI (Maoist) members, identified as Thiruvenkidam (also known as Chandru or Chandu) and Shreemathi (also known as Unnimaya or Unni), were apprehended, said the statement issued by the probe agency.

Three others, including Latha alias Meera and Sundari alias Jenny, however, fled the scene of the encounter. NIA, which took over the investigation from Kerala Police on February 10, 2024, on Friday filed its chargesheet against Thiruvenkidam, Shreemathi, Latha and Sundari in the case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and Arms Act in a designated court in Kerala.

The agency is carrying on with its investigation and has launched a manhunt for the three absconding accused -- Sundari, who is carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh, Latha and another accused person, the statement said.

