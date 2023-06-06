Cops fulfill deceased colleague's promise; drop son at school in police jeep

Parappangadi: A heartwarming gesture of Parappanangadi police has fulfilled the wish of an eight-year-old boy shattered by the loss of his father.

All Fahmin Abu wanted was for his father to drop him to school on June 5. He was joining Class 3 in a new school. His policeman father, Zabarudheen, had also promised to take him on the first day of school in a police jeep.

But fate had other plans. Zabarudheen was one of the 22 people who died in the Tanur boat tragedy on May 7.

Zabarudheen served at various police stations in the coastal region of Malappuram district and was a member of the District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) squad.

As June 1 approached, Zabarudheen's family was upset that they would be able to fulfill his promise. Fahmin's elder brother spoke to Jinesh K J over the phone and shared his concerns. "His brother called me on Sunday and told me about the child's wish. I told him that we were happy to do it for Zabarudheen.

"He had worked under me in different offices and we shared a deep bond. My colleagues and I had visited his family during Ramadan to attend an Iftar party organised by his family," said Parappanangadi SHO Inspector Jinesh K J.

So on June 5, a police team led by Jinesh took Fahmin in their official vehicle and dropped him at Pems CBSE English Medium School. Fahmin was happy to reach the school in the police vehicle holding Jinesh's hand.

The public has also congratulated the police for their thoughtful gesture and celebrated it by sharing the photo on social media.