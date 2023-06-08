Malayalam
Mavelikkara man, accused of murdering six-year-old daughter, attempts suicide in jail

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 08, 2023 07:49 PM IST
Mahesh, the murder accused.
Topic | Alappuzha

The Mavelikkara man, who is accused of hacking to death his six-year-old daughter, attempted suicide in prison on Thursday.

According to reports, Mahesh (38) tried to slash his throat while in police custody, a day after he allegedly murdered his daughter Nakshatra with an axe.

Meanwhile, the First Information Report (FIR) on the murder states that Mahesh killed Nakshatra out of a grudge.

He was planning to remarry after his wife had died by suicide a few years ago.

Mahesh had also attacked his mother Sunanda after murdering Nakshatra. She sustained cuts on her neck and hand, but her condition is understood to be stable.
(to be updated)

