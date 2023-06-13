Otters of Kozhikode Rivers: A ferocious addition to human-animal conflict in Kerala

Kozhikode: Stray dogs, wild boars, gaurs and elephants are not the only animals involved in conflicts with humans in Kerala. Another, rather small, wild aggressor has been creating havoc along the banks of rivers in the Kozhikode district.

Aquatic mammals, Otters have emerged as a threat to residents of at least five grama panchayats in the Kozhikode district. Since 2020, over a hundred otter attacks have been reported along the banks of the Iruvazhinji and Chaliyar rivers.

The other day, two children were attacked at the Karatt kadavu of Iruvazhinji at Kodiyathur. The 13-year-olds, Rabin and Adham, who were attacked, are being treated at the medical college hospital here.

Authorities have been unable to find a solution to the otter menace that has affected the panchayats of Mukkam, Karassery, Kodiyathur, Mavoor and Chathamangalam. The best help they have managed to provide yet is granting treatment allowances through Akshaya centres.

RRT members and local body representatives set up cages at Madakkil kadavu in Kodiyathur, Kozhikode, to catch the otters. Photo: Special arrangement

Traps can't do the trick

Women and children, who reach the ghats or Kadavu to wash and bathe, are the worst affected. According to locals, when an attack is reported, officials from the Forest Department arrive to set traps.

“But no otter has been caught in the traps yet,” said MT Riyas, member of ward no. 13 of the Kodiyathur grama panchayat, which is one of the worst affected parts of the Iruvazhinji river. “Last month, a lady who was washing at Idavazhikkadavu in Iruvazhinji was dragged into the deep. She somehow managed to escape from its claws,” claimed Riyas.

People's bath fest and priorities

Smooth-coated otters are commonly found in the rivers and lakes in Kerala. Photo: Special arrangement

According to Forest Divisional Officer Abdul Latheef, otter attacks are not a recent occurrence. “Now, it has happened repeatedly, maybe because humans have become more unfamiliar. People rarely go to rivers nowadays. Of course, the population of the otters may be increasing as they are not attacked or hunted as in the old days,” Latheef said.

Riyas concurs. He says fishing is also not a regular activity. “So rivers have become safe havens for otters.” In an attempt to revive the reliance on rivers, locals organised 'janakeeya kuli' (people's bath fest) in the Kodiyathur and Cheruvadi areas. But the otter attacked continued.

Meanwhile, the Forest Department says it is aware of the otter menace, but its priorities lie elsewhere. “Though we have noticed the issue, we are busy with the issues of wild boar and gaur attacks,” said Abdul Latheef.

There has been a suggestion to fix fences; such a method was found effective in the Areacode Panchayat in Malappuram. “We have a plan to design fences with the help of Rapid Response Teams (RRT),” said Abdul Latheef.

Setting traps have not been a successful method to trap the otters in the Iruvazhinji and Chaliyar rivers. Photos: Special arrangement

Slaughter waste is an issue

Dr PO Nameer, Head of the Department of Wildlife Science, College of Forestry, Vellanikkara says the illegal dumping of slaughter waste in rivers has contributed to the issue.

There are two kinds of otters found in Kerala: Smooth-coated otters and Asian small-clawed otters, and it is the former that is mostly found in rivers and lakes.

Otters swimming in the Iruvazhinji River in Kozhikode. Photo: Special arrangement

Dr Nameer has studied otters and he thinks the issue at hand is man-made. “Normally these carnivores eat fish and other aquatic creatures. But, nowadays residents and hotels dump slaughter waste into the rivers and this makes them familiar with the fresh meat. The behavioural change might have developed due to human intervention,” said Dr Nameer.

According to him, this unusual human-animal conflict can be resolved by effective intervention from local authorities.