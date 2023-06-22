Vidya arrest: Protestors in Meppayur demand 'arrest of CPM supporter who sheltered accused'

Kozhikode: Meppayur turned the centre of agitation after the dramatic arrest of K Vidya, a former member of the Students' Federation of India late on Wednesday. She is accused of producing a forged teaching certificate from Ernakulam's Maharaja's College while applying for a guest faculty position at a college in Attapadi.

Members of the Congress, Youth League and BJP from across the district gathered at Meppayur.

The agitators alleged that a CPM supporter provided shelter for Vidya in Kuttoth near Meppayur. A source said Vidya's arrest by Agali police had been kept confidential; as allegations surfaced that Meppayur police was in support of the accused since yesterday, station inspector K Unnikrishnan and sub-inspector Athulya have been on a leave of absence.

A source told Onmanorama that even the special branch officers were unaware of the arrest and Vidya's purported hideout.

Under the leadership of KPCC president advocate K Praveen Kumar, the block Congress committee staged a sit-in in front of the Meppayur police station and along the Payyoli-Perambra road.

Youth League too staged an agitation in front of the police station and a sit-in on the road even as BJP supporters gathered in Kuttoth town. Minor clashes were reported between the agitators and police.

Tight police presence was there at the scene including Kuttiadi, Perambra station inspectors. Protests went on for almost two hours.

Praveen Kumar inaugurated the Congress protest. If the CPM supporter allegedly involved in sheltering the accused is not nabbed within 48 hours, the strike will be intensified against Meppayur police, said Sathyan Kadiyangad, KPCC member, in his speech.