Avala Kuttoth or Kuttoth in Vadakara: From where was Vidya taken into custody?

Kozhikode: Former SFI member K Vidya, who was on the run after being accused of forging a teaching experience certificate from Ernakulam Maharaja's College, was taken into custody by police on Wednesday.

Though the whereabouts of her hideout, or the time of the arrest was kept under wraps, it emerged later that she was taken into custody from a house at Kuttoth near Meppayur.

Members of the Congress, Youth League and BJP from across the district gathered at Meppayur. A posse of police, special branch officers and media crew also assembled at Meppayur.

The agitators alleged that a CPM supporter provided shelter for Vidya. There was a rumour that she was hiding in a CPM leader's house near Manava Library.

But when the family categorically denied giving shelter to Vidya, confusion emerged as to the exact location of the arrest.

The place near Meppayur is called Avala Kuttoth, and Kuttoth in short. There is another Kuttoth in Kozhikode district, but that is at Meppayil in Vadakara.

But by then, Congress staged a sit-in in front of the Meppayur police station and along the Payyoli-Perambra road; Youth League staged an agitation in front of the Meppayur police station and a sit-in on the road; and BJP protested at Kuttoth town.

Finally, senior police sources revealed that Vidya was taken into custody from Vadakara, not Meppayur.

But protesters said the sudden location change was to help senior leaders and a member of Sasthra Sahitya Prishad, who helped Vidya hide from police.

DCC President Adv K Praveen Kumar said the Congress still believes the arrest happened at Avala Kuttoth.

"She was hiding in the house of a Sasthra Sahitya Parishad member. If the police take him, they will find out who helped Vidya. The question would lead to a CPM MLA in Kozhikode and another party leader. Neither police nor the government wants to reveal that. This is why they claimed that the arrest was held at Vadakara," he said.