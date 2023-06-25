Vlogger held for attempting to spread disharmony in Malappuram

Malappuram: The Perinthalmanna police on Sunday arrested the founder of a Kochi-based online channel for promoting enmity between religious groups.

VK Baiju (44), a native of Pookkottumpadam in the Malappuram district, has been charged under IPC section 153A (spreading disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious groups) for spreading hatred against a vegetarian hotel at Perinthalmanna.

In a vlog, he criticised the placing of an idol of Hindu lord Ganapathi in a vegetarian hotel run by Muslim. Baiju alleged that the hotel owner had placed the idol to mislead other communities.

The video invited protests from various corners and the merchants in the town demanded legal action against Baiju.

"We are trying to collect evidence from him,” said Perinthalmanna Sub Inspector Shijo C Thankachan.