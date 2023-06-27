Malayalam
From Thrissur sub-collector to Kerala's Chief Secretary: All about Dr V Venu's journey so far

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 27, 2023 12:30 PM IST
Dr V Venu. Photo: Manorama
Thiruvanthapuram: Kerala's Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Dr V Venu has been chosen as the new Chief Secretary of the state. His tenure is till August 31, 2024.

Here's a look at his journey so far.

Dr Venu has held the posts of Additional Chief Secretary of Home and Vigilance Department, additional charge of Water Resources Department, Managing Director of Kannur International Airport Company (KIAL), Revenue Principal Secretary, Excise Commissioner, Food and Civil Supplies Secretary, and Joint Secretary in the Union Ministry of Culture. His wife Sharada Muralidharan is the Additional Chief Secretary of the Local Self-Government Department.

He is the son of Poonthura native Vasudevapanikkar and Dr PT Rajamma of Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

He spent his childhood in Kozhikode, a land of art and theatre. He was an active presence in theatres during his younger days. He was educated at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kozhikode; Malabar Christian College, and Kozhikode Medical College. He passed civil services exam after completing MBBS. He is an IAS officer who signs in Malayalam. Dr Venu was first appointed as Thrissur's Assistant Collector. Children: Kalyani and Sabari

