MVD forces motorists to pay nearly twofold for renewing driving licence

Kottayam: The Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) in Kerala is fleecing the public seeking renewal of their driving licence violating a Union law in this regard.

As per the Centre’s rule, the charges for renewal of licence and change of address together are fixed at Rs 400. However, Kerala charges Rs 765 for the service.

Based on the Motor Vehicle rules, Central Government is the authority to fix all fees and charges related to the driving licence. The fee for renewal of a license is fixed at Rs 200 by the Centre. If the address also needs to be changed, another Rs 200 must be paid. If the smart card fixed with a chip is being issued as the license, an additional fee of Rs 200 can be collected, the Centre had directed.

Nevertheless, the State levies a Rs 200 additional charge for the PVC (Poly Vinyl Chloride) card instead of giving away the chip-installed smart driving licence card. According to the Centre’s rules, additional charges must not be collected for issuing the PVC cards. Besides, the applicant has to pay a ‘user fee’ of Rs 120 and a postal expense of Rs 45.

The Centre’s guidelines have fixed Rs 200 for change of address alone. Kerala charges a total of Rs 505 for this service.