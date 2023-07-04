Malayalam
Barge stuck in Chambakkara canal, Kochi Water Metro services, freight movement hit

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 04, 2023 11:07 PM IST
A barge stuck in weed-infested Chambakkara Canal near Kochi on Tuesday.
Topic | Kochi

Kochi: Traffic and goods movement through the Chambakkara canal was disrupted here on Tuesday after a barge got stuck in the weed-filled water body.

A barge is a long flat-bottomed boat for carrying freight on canals and rivers.

The barge, belonging to the Kerala Shipping and Inland Navigation Corporation, has been stuck in the canal since 4.30 am. There are nine crew members onboard the vessel. Local people have arranged food and drinking water for them. 

The accident took place in the national waterway 66 near Kaniyampuzha bridge at Vyttila. The barge was coming from Ambalamugal.

"The vessel lost control after hyacinth got stuck in its propeller," a crew member who managed to reach the shore by walking over the thick layers of weed told Manorama News. 

Kochi Water Metro services on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route were also disrupted. 

"The services of the Kochi Water Metro have been suspended on the route in view of the safety of passengers. The services will resume as soon as the barge is removed from the route," the Kochi Metro said in a statement.

