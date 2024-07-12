Kochi Metro to run 2 more services as passenger number increases

Kochi: With the increase in the number of passengers, Kochi Metro has decided to start more services. Over 1 lakh people have travelled in the metro every day for the past 10 days. This has prompted the authorities to run additional services.

According to Kochi Metro, 1.64 crore people travelled in the metro from January 1 to June 30, 2024. From July 1 to 11, about 12 lakh people used their services. Accordingly, from July 15, there will be an additional 12 services.

With this, Kochi Metro will run 250 services per day from Tripunithura to Aluva and in the return direction. Currently Metro operates 12 trains with three coaches.

Kochi Metro runs extra services during matches at Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium and on other special days. The additional services may be made permanent given the increase in the number of passengers.

The time between two train services is currently 7 minutes and 45 seconds during the peak hours of 8 am to 10 am and 4 pm to 7 pm. With the addition of two more trains, this time will be reduced to 7 minutes, authorities said.