Kannur: A portion of the security wall at the Kannur Central Jail collapsed in the incessant rains this morning. Around 30 m of the wall collapsed. No casualties are reported. MLA K V Sumesh and jail superintendent Dr P Vijayan visited the spot. Officials from the PWD department have also inspected the location.

The wall dates back to1869. Officials said security will be tightened to ensure safety. Armed security personnel will be allocated to ensure the same. All the officials who are on leave are asked to join back immediately. The spot will be covered-up for the time being.

Destruction

Incessant rain in the state uprooted trees, damaged houses, and caused waterlogging. Coastal areas of the state braced the brunt of rough seas with seawater entering low-lying areas. High-range areas of the state were put on high alert with Idukki issuing a ban on night-time travel.

Holiday

Holiday has been declared for educational institutions in six districts of Kerala on Wednesday because of heavy rain. In Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur and Kannur, the district collectors announced holiday for all educational institutions, including professional colleges.