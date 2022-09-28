Barter system, proxy payment help push drug sales in Kannur Central Prison

Kannur: A week after three kilograms of ganja (marijuana) were seized from the Central Prison, Kannur, it has come to light that the exchange of drugs has been going on unhindered, especially at its second block where dreaded convicts are lodged.

As reported earlier some jail inmates owing allegiance to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the goons jailed under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act are behind drug pushing. They are virtually controlling the cells and the jail officials seem to be playing mute witnesses to their activities.

Prisoners with political connections apparently hold complete sway over the kitchen at the central prison. Officers, who are not CPM sympathisers, are allegedly not allowed into the kitchen area. It is also reported that the prisoners get the duty schedule before the officers.

The accused in the T P Chandrasekharan murder case and the Periya double murder case, and the accused in drug cases are lodged at the second block.

The sale of ganja, alcohol and beedi is allegedly centered around the second block. As the jail authorities have little control over the block, there is virtually no checking here.

A 'barter' system is said to be followed for the drug sale centered around the second block. Biryani, bought from the 'Freedom Food Kitchen' of the jail, is to be given to certain prisoners in the second block by other inmates in exchange for the intoxicants.

The price of biryani would be levied from the wages of inmates. It is also suspected that the money to be paid for the drugs bought by inmates is transferred through the bank accounts of the kin of certain prisoners and some temporary staff.