Kerala Rain: Holiday for educational institutions in Kannur, Kottayam for third day in a row

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 06, 2023 06:58 PM IST Updated: July 06, 2023 07:32 PM IST
For the third day in a row, holiday has been declared for educational institutions in Kannur and Kottayam districts in the view of the prevailing rain situation in Kerala.

The district collectors have said the holiday will apply to professional colleges as well.

"Anganwadi, ICSE/CBSE schools and madrassas will also be closed on Friday," the collectors said in a press release.

"The organisation heads should take necessary steps to compensate the working days lost due to the holiday," the collectors said.

Meanwhile, the PSC exams in the districts on Friday will go ahead as scheduled.

The Kannur University has also postponed the exams scheduled for Friday. The revised dates will be informed later.
